Tipperary deaths, Thursday June 18

The late Breda English

The death has occurred of Breda English (née Loughman), 42 Ashgrove, The Paddock, Enniscorthy, Wexford & formerly 3 Court Street, Enniscorthy and Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and mother of Geraldine, Barbara, Eugene, Pechelli, Martina, Fidelma, Damien and the late Declan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Geraldine, great-grandchildren, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest In peace

A private family funeral will be held on Saturday in St. Aidan’s Cathedral and can be viewed on http://www.staidanscathedral.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ followed by Burial in Templeudigan cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will take place at a future date.

The late Seamus Doherty

The death has occurred of Seamus Doherty, Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary



Died June 16 2020. Seamus' funeral will take place on Friday morning, June 19, in St. Nicholas' Church at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir.

DUE TO GOVERNMENT AND HSE ADVICE, SEAMUS' FUNERAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. YOU CAN LISTEN TO SEAMUS FUNERAL MASS ON 105.2FM.

The late Margaret Leahy

The death has occurred of Margaret Leahy (née Hamilton), Tubberadora, Boherlahan, Tipperary / Killiney, Dublin

June 15 2020, peacefully, Margaret, beloved sister of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, daughter Isabel, son Seamie, son-in-law Willie, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren Liam, Úna, Séamus and Fia, sisters-in-law Ann, Sally and Nora, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, private family only Funeral Service takes place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in Holycross Cemetery.



