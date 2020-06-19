'Community Engagement' gardaí in Tipperary Town bring great joy to care home residents

As part of An Garda Siochana’s community engagement response to Covid-19, a lot of different initiatives have been created throughout the country.

The Community Engagement teams in Tipperary have joined forces with local businesses, musicians and volunteers to attended care homes to entertain some of the residents.

The events see local musicians, sometimes joined on stage by gardaí, entertaining the residents by playing a set of Irish and international classics for around an hour.

Each event is held with social distancing and the health and wellbeing of the residents is s priority.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic we have been out supporting everyone in our communities in whatever way we can.

“This can be anything from deliveries of groceries and medicine, having a chat with people cocooning, and even in some cases our gardaí in Tipperary have been doing yoga with people.

“This is fantastic work and it allows us to build on the strong relationships we have with the people we serve.

“Nobody should think twice about calling us if they need help.

“These music events are just another great way of getting out in the community and hopefully put a few smiles back on faces during this challenging time.

“I would like to thank our local businesses in assisting for the hiring of the equipment, the volunteers from Age Friendly and The Red Cross for their help, and the musicians who have been giving up their time and putting on the shows.

“Without all of their help, this would not be possible.”

TWO WONDERFUL EVENTS IN TIPPERARY TOWN

The two open music concerts in Tipperary Town organised by Community Policing Sergeant John McCormack and Tipperary gardaí were a great success.

The first took place at Cluain Arann Welfare Home and Community Nursing Unit, Avondale Crescent. Music for this event was provided by Anthony O’Connor and Nell.

The pictures show the residents partaking and enjoying live music in glorious sunshine while observing social distancing.

The second performance of the day was for the Sisters of Mercy Order, Rosanna Road.

Such a delight to see so many of those cocooning in the convent turn out for this event with music also provided by Anthony O’Connor and Nell which was sponsored by Ted Loughman, Milking Machine Supplies Tipperary Town.

Special guest Sinead O’Donovan also performed to the delight of those in attendance.

A special word of congratulations to host Sr. Assumpta Dunne who also celebrated a special birthday on the day.

Many thanks to both centres for their welcome and hospitality.