Conservation grant of €40,000 secured for front of Parke's Chemist on Gladstone Street

Conservation grant of €40,000 secured for the front of Parke's Chemist on Gladstone Street.

Cllr Michael Murphy said: "Delighted to confirm that a conservation grant of €40,000 has been secured by Tipperary County Council towards conserving the frontage of Parke's Chemist on Gladstone Street."

The funding is allocated by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht after an application by the planning department of Tipperary County Council.

It is to assist with works with protected structures.

