Autism Awareness Roscrea to hold virtual run

Due to the ongoing Covid 19 crisis, our 6k/3k run and walk which was rescheduled to take place on August 23 has been replaced by a virtual run.

We hope that all who have already registered will complete the run or walk in their own time and forward this to us to put on our Facebook page.

All those who have already registered will receive their medal and race top very soon. For anyone who would still like to register and complete the run can do so by visiting www.myrunresults.com. once you register, you can complete the run in your own time and let us know and we will include you on our social media pages.

We would like to thank all those who have registered already for doing so and would also like to thank our sponsors for their ongoing support for the event. Many local businesses have contributed to our race and we really appreciate their support.

In what has been a very difficult time for everyone, we hope that people will continue to support our local businesses.

Due to Covid 19, like many other groups, our activities have been severely curtailed. We hope to restart our activities soon, but will be following all government and HSE advice on the running of any events.

For further information about Autism Awareness Roscrea follow us on Facebook or contact us at 089 2358524.