Roscrea Trail Blazers resume walks

In line with government guidelines we can now travel within our County or up to 20 km for health and recreation.

With this in mind our Thursday night walks will resumed starting on Thursday the 18th with a walk around Golden Grove and Orange Hill.

Members are asked to continue to adhere to the 2 meter distancing and NOT to car pool unless with members of the same family.

We are really looking forward to getting back to meeting some great friends over the next few weeks and back to some smashing walks.

Thanks to everyone that supported the club early in 2020 and who supported our many night walks and days away.

The Trail Blazers would like to put out an open invitation to the general public to join them at some point on their walks programme in 2020. Walking is a great way to get into shape as well as being a great way to meet new friends and see new places. The Trail Blazers website www.roscrea trailblazers. com is up and running and you are welcome to take a look and see what the club has planned.

If you would like to join the group on any of their walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest.

You will be made very welcome. Best regards, The Trail Blazers team.