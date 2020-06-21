Information is sought on what supports are needed for Roscrea families

Research is to be carried out into what supports are needed for families in Roscrea in the coming weeks.

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency and North Tipperary Development Company are carrying out research into what suppports are needed by families in Roscrea. As part of that process, families are being asked to complete a short online survey by accessing a link at surveymonkey.com under 'Roscrea Families'.

At the end of the process, it is hoped to have enough information to identify gaps in services and look at developing proposals for the future development of family support services in Roscrea. Organisers would love to hear from families about their experiences and any issues they face so please take five minutes to complete this anonymous and confidential online survey.

If you would prefer to fill out a hard copy, just get in touch and they would be happy to post one to you. The survey closing date is Friday June 26. If you have any questions about the process, please contact Hilary Curley at info@curleyconsulting.ie.