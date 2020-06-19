Tipperary courts: Man was involved in row with his girlfriend

A man who had a row with his girlfriend pleaded at Nenagh Court to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour in Nenagh on January 26, 2020.

Brendan Power of 22 Beechview Lawn, Monakeeba, Thurles, also pleaded to being intoxicated in public on the same occasion at Ballygraigue Court, Nenagh.

The court heard Mr Power had 19 previous convictions.

His solicitor, David Peters, said that his client and his girlfriend had got into a dispute and the gardaí were called.

He assured Judge MacGrath that the incident was not witnesed by children.

Mr Power had not drank since the incident, said Mr Peters.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Power €100 for threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.