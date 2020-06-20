Tipperary gardaí arrest man following collision outside Nenagh

The Gardaí in Nenagh arrested a male following a collision between a vehicle and a wall at the top of the Millersbrook housing estate on Nenagh's Borrisokane Road.

The incident happened last Thursday week.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Nenagh are investigating the unauthorised taking a bicycle from a shed in Ormond Keep overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

A vehicle was stolen from business premises on Nenagh's Dublin Road last Thursday.

It was subsequently intercepted by gardaí in Limerick.

Two males and one female were arrested.

There were also a number of arrests under the Public Order Act in Nenagh over the last week, including one of a male at Nenagh Community Garden.