Tipperary ETB embrace the changing face of education from classroom to online

Due to the global pandemic, there has been an immediate shift away from classroom learning to online learning.

Tipperary Education Training Board and learners across the county have embraced the change and have quickly adapted to new platforms of education delivery.

These methods shift how education and training providers will upskill learners in the future.

Greater investments will be made in education and training technology and learners will develop the skills to use these technologies and platforms to progress their careers and create business opportunities.

Learners from TETB’s Multimedia & Social Media online course shown on this page have spoken about the benefits of the online provision.

TRAINING

Sophie Imarzouk reflects the enormous benefits the training has provided.

“It has opened a whole new world for me and it is helping my business. I can now create beautiful adverts to advertise.

I highly recommend it to anybody for their business. It is boosting mine and makes my adverts more interesting”, she says

Do you find yourself with extra time on your hands? Has your employment status been affected - do you need to retrain/upskill?

Discovered a personal new talent you would like to develop?

Have you considered on online Further Education and Training course?

Tipperary ETB now have a variety of online courses to suit your needs, samples include - ILM Leadership & Management; Accounting in Business (ACCA); QQI Level 5 Infection Prevention & Control; CompTIA Cyber Security; Health, Safety & Welfare (Construction); ECDL; Expand your Business through Social Media; and more.

Many of our courses carry industry recognised certification, are free of charge and allowances may apply.

What is an online course?

Online courses often referred to as distance or eLearning, is a mode of learning that allows the participant to study an education/training course without attending the traditional classroom-based setting.

During this type of education/training you can expect communications with tutors and other students to come via email, electronic forums, videoconferencing, instant messaging and other similar types of computer-based interactions.

Online course delivery can often include a learning platform or training system to produce a virtual classroom.

Benefits of studying online include:

Less expensive as accommodation/travel costs etc. reduced;

Flexibility as you can adapt a study schedule to your own needs/existing responsibilities;

Stay home, stay safe and still upskill.

Find out more:

Visit our Further Education and Training Courses Hub at www.fetchcourses.ie.

Here you can view and apply for the courses available with Tipperary ETB.

Full course details, the expected learner outcomes, and direct contact numbers are also available on www.fetchcourses.ie.

For further information or help in choosing the right course for you, contact Tipperary ETB Adult Guidance & Information Service: Call 067 32282 / 052 6191424Email adultguidance@tipperary

etb.ie Text for Callback to 087 9077607.