Deaths in Tipperary, Friday June 19

The late Joe Coady

The death has occurred of Joe Coady, Rathbeg, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary.



Joe died, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his infant son Joseph. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, his adoring daughters Suzanne, Sandra, Orla, Joanne, Edel and Laura, sons in law, grandchildren Eva, Kelly, Joe, Eamonn, Tara, Sean, Aoibhin, Zoe, Cody, Neasa and Samuel, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, a family funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, on Sunday at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Lung Foundation. The Coady family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Gabriel (Gay) Horan

The death has occurred of Gabriel (Gay) Horan, Tinakelly, Fethard, Tipperary, June 18 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness, bravely borne, in the care of his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, sons, Gerry, Kevin and Gabriel, daughters, Aisling (Abernethy), Jacinta (Kavanagh), Triona (Morrissey) and Bernie (O'Rahilly), sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister Mary (Butler), brother Tom; Alec and Mary, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Gay rest in peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the Funeral will take place for family members in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Sunday at 11am. The Mass may be viewed online at parishchurch.net. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to South Tipperary Palliative Service (Home Care Team).

The late Bartholemew (Bert) Ward

The death has occurred of Bartholemew (Bert) Ward, Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballinrobe, Mayo.



Late of Cappacurry, Ballinrobe. Unexpectedly and peacefully, surrounded by his family, at University Hospital Limerick. Pre-deceased by his beloved mother Bridget (Delia) and father John (Jack), brothers Paddy, Johnny, Martin, Peter & Frank, sisters Mary & Phyllis. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary & cherished family Sean, Paul and Tracy (Cleary), sisters Peg & Sadie, grandchildren Robert, Sarah, Aoife, Eoin, Michael, Chloe, Sophie, Lianna, Jack and Kian, great-granddaughter Layla, daughters-in-law Mary & Mairead, son-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Bert rest in peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Sunday at 12 noon in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery at approx 1.30pm. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Alma Vaughan

The death has occurred of Alma Vaughan (née White), Rocklodge, Carrick Street, Mullinahone, Tipperary, Thursday, June 18, peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Lance, sons; Billy, Kyran and Larry; daughters in law: Celina and Angela; grandchildren Jack, Charlie, William, Harry and MJ; brothers: John and James; sister: Elaine; brother-in-law: Michael; sisters-in-law: Breda, Delia and Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 20, at 12 Noon in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by private cremation at Little Island Crematorium.

A private family funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19.