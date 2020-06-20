Tipperary deaths, Saturday June 20

The late Colm Horkan

The death has occurred of Colm Horkan, Airport Road, Charlestown, Mayo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Tipperary



Detective Garda Colm Horkan (Airport Road, Charlestown, Co. Mayo), June 18, 2020 (Tragically). Predeceased by his mother Dolores & twin sister Colette. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, father Marty, sister Deirdre, brothers Aiden, Brendan, Dermot and Padraig, sisters-in-law, aunts, Kitty (Walsh, Charlestown), Colette (Brennan) & Vera (Hora, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues in An Garda Siochana, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Colm will lie in repose at the Family funeral home on Saturday afternoon. Removal from the family home on Sunday morning to arrive at St. James’s Church, Charlestown for concelebrated Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The funeral mass will be broadcast live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/charlestown and Midwest Radio. The family would ask you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times.

The late Kathleen Ryan-O'Doherty (née Ryan-Mason)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan-O'Doherty (née Ryan-Mason), Seskin, Donohill, Tipperary June 18 2020, peacefully at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel, in her 97th year. Sadly missed by her loving sons Richard, Eamonn, Philip and James, daughters Kay and Noreen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Breda Ryan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence. Requiem Mass Sunday at 1pm in St. Nicholas' Church Solohead, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the National Guidelines on Covid-19, funeral is restricted to family only.

The late Mary Maher (née Morris

The death has occurred of Mary Maher (née Morris), Borrisbeg, Templemore, Tipperary, June 19, 2020, wife of the late Paddy, sister of the late Pat and Richard Morris, Loughmore, peacefully in the loving care of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by her loving son John, daughters Catherine, Marion and Patricia, daughter in law Joann, son in law Con (Ryan), grandchildren Mary, Pat, Maggie and Alice, sister Anna (Costigan), sisters in law Nell, Kathleen, Peg and Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from her residence for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Sunday at 12 pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Private messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com Mass can be viewed on http://www.templemoreparish.ie/