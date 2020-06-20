Tipperary farming: Glanbia and Lakelands May milk price 'must be end of slide'

Lakeland and Glanbia holding the May milk price must be the signal that stops the slide and marks the beginning of improved returns for farmers, according to IFA national dairy chair Tom Phelan.

He said the decision to hold the price was badly needed to minimise damage to farmers’ confidence as the drought was starting to bite.

However, farmers would legitimately expect better prices from now on, he said.

Glanbia announced that it will pay its member milk suppliers 28.62cpl, including VAT, for May creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This includes a 0.2cpl, including VAT, payment to reflect weather-related challenges.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42cpl, including VAT, payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their Share of GI Profit.