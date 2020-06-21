Tipperary deaths, Sunday June 21

The late Gerard Cleary

The death has occurred of Gerard Cleary, Croke Street, Thurles, Tipperary June 20, peacefully in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his parents Bridget and Joe and his brothers Tom and Kevin. Sadly missed by his sons Fionn and Colm and their mother Ag, his sisters Mairead, Mary and Louise, brothers Peter and Joe, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family and close circle of friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption on this Monday morning at 11 a.m. which may be viewed live on thurlesparish.ie followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Desmond (Des) McGarrity

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) McGarrity, Hilltop Terrace, Murgasty, Tipperary Town and formerly Birmingham, England and Whitestown, Greenore, Co. Louth.

Funeral Arrangements later.

The late Ian Channon

The death has occurred of Ian Channon, Anglesea Street., Clonmel, Tipperary June 18 2020, suddenly, at his residence. Son of the late Ted and Mary Channon and brother of the late Christopher. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine, brothers Edward and Joe, sisters Kathleen, Madeline and Annemarie, Uncle Barry, Mother-in-law , father-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

May Ian rest in peace

Due to government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel. This can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmel Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to C-SAW.

The late Brendan Griffin

The death has occurred of Brendan Griffin, O'Briens Lane, Ballina, Tipperary



Unexpectedly, at home, after a fall. Beloved son of Kevin and Betty; sadly missed by his sister Bronagh, brothers John, Kevin and Enda, brother in law Declan, sisters in law Noreen, Sinead and Claire; nieces and nephews Shelia, Alice, James, Robert, Aedán, Emma, Tess, Kate and Aoibh.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Geraldine O'Connell

The death has occurred of Geraldine O'Connell, 'The Hollies', Goats Lane and late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary June 20 2020. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Una and brother Michael. Sadly missed by her family Patsy, Marie, Una, Deirdre, Carmel, Gerard, Dermot, Evelyn and extended family.

Due to Government restrictions, Geraldine's Funeral will be private. Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Monday, June 22, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on the following link https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish.

The late Michael O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Michael O'Dwyer, Perrystown, Dublin / Ballymoureen, Tipperary June 19 2020, (Perrystown and formerly of Clondalkin, Ballymoureen, Littleton, Co. Tipperary and Guinness Brewery, James’s Gate), peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of 63 years to Ann, much loved dad of Frank, Angela, Margaret and Pauline and pre-deceased by his brother Eamon and sister Maidie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Ashling, Laura, Brendan, Ciarán, Eleanor, Killian, Conor and Shane, brother-in-law Tony and his wife Ger, sister-in-law Carmel, daughter-in-law Jacinta, sons-in-law John, Kevin and Jody, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In line with HSE/ Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Michael’s family and friends a small private funeral will be held. Michael’s Funeral Cortege will pass his residence after 11am on Tuesday en route to Mount Jerome Crematorium. His family would ask that everyone over the coming days who knew Michael would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 10am on the following link. https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/

The late Richard Roche

The death has occurred of Richard Roche, Beachpark, Cahir, Tipperary



Richard passed away peacefully in the care of Cork University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents Pat and Maura, son Gerard, sister Leanne, brother Kevin, grandmother Rita, nephew Cameron, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Richard's Funeral Cortege will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday morning at 10am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir for 10:30am mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Richard’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Family and close friends only. His mass will be broadcast on 106.2FM.

The late Tony Walsh

The death has occurred of Tony Walsh, late of Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary June 19 2020. Sadly missed by his loving, wife Lilly, sons Gerard and Antony, daughters Ann Marie, Claire and Elizabeth, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass for immediate family and close friends (max 25 people) will take place on Tuesday June 23 in St. Nichols' Church, Carrick on Suir at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot, you can listen on 105.2FM.