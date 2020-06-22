Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, June 22, 2020

The late Margaret Malone

The death has occurred of Margaret Malone (née Nolan), 6th October 1922 - 7th May 2020, formerly of Ciamaltha Road, Nenagh, peacefully, in her 98th year, in Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex, England. Margaret was born in Nenagh on 6th October 1922 to Sarah and John Nolan and was a loving and devoted wife to the late Martin Malone, formerly of Barnakay, Carrigatoher, a dear sister to the late Jack, Donie, Gerald, Matthew, Sally, Maura, Josie and Breda and dear mother-in-law to the late Kath Malone. Margaret is survived by her sons John, Noel, Kevin and Martin, daughters-in-law Karen and Lesley, her dear sister Julianne, her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Due to government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for Margaret will take place on Tuesday, 23rd June, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery at 2.30pm approx. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service on http://www.nenaghparish.ie/

The late Cormac Michael Burke

The death has occurred of Cormac Michael Burke, Farranshea and Chicago Il; and Fethard, Co. Tipperary. Cormac Michael Burke, age 22, In God's Care on June 18th 2020. Loving son of Maggie (nee Slosar) and Kevin Burke. Dear brother of Keiran and Mairead, beloved grandson of Paul and the late Maureem McCormack Slosar, and Frances (nee Corcoran) and the late Michael Burke. Loving nephew of Dr Paul J Slosar, M.D. (Darlynn), and Edward F.Slosar (Nadine), Patrick (Caly), Michael, Peggy, Brian (Marie) Burke and Elizabeth (Barry ) Purcell. Cormac was also loved by many cousins in Chicago and Ireland, and by all whoselives he touched. Corman had a special way of sneaking into our hearts and staying there. Alumnus of Downers Grove South H.S. (2016) and student at College of DuPage. All friends will be received by the Burke/Slosar family on Saturday, June 27th, from 2-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, Il 60415. Covid 19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors to wake. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Christ the King Church on Monday, June 29th will be private for the Burle and Slosar family. Livestream of Funeral Mass will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cormac Burke Scholarship Fund c/o Trinity Sober Living ,111N.Grant Street,Hinsdale,Il 60521 or online at www.trinitysoberliving.com are most appreciated. Funeral info 708-636-5500.

The late Desmond (Des) McGarrity

The death has occurred, peacefully, of Des McGarrity, Hilltop Terrace, Murgasty, Tipperary Town and formerly Birmingham, England and Whitestown, Greenore, Co. Louth. Predeceased by his first wife Mary, parents John and Brigid and sister Kathleen. Very deeply regretted by his wife Sylvia and step children Kathrine, Michael and Cristian. Also by his nephew Sean and niece Lisa (Blackpool,England) and all his other nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rice Funeral Directors, Chapel Lane, Carlingford (eircode A91 TY79) on Tuesday from 4.00pm - 7.00pm. Those calling to pay their respects are asked to observe strict government guidelines on social gatherings and distancing. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass is strictly family only please. For those unable to attend because of current government restrictions, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on webcam by clicking on the following link

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-star-of-the-sea-boher

The late Val Mulhall

The death has occurred of Val Mulhall, Towerhill, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at Limerick Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his son-in-law Sean Donnelly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brid, son John, daughter’s Niamh, Trish and Ciara, grandchildren Shane, Jason, Edel, Chloe, Matthew, Ryan, Cillian and daughter-in-law Lisa, sons-in-law Nat and Tom, brother Chris and family, sisters-in-law Marge, Pat and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Tuesday morning from Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane, to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, arriving at 10.45am for family funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Val’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

The late Maria Nyemecz

The death has occurred of Maria Nyemecz (née Donnelly), Muswell Hill, London and Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly, in London. Deeply missed by her loving husband Roger, adored sons Jason and Stuart, daughters-in-law Mary and Katie, beloved grandchildren Francis, Josephine, Lottie and Harriet, sister Joan, Aunt Josie and cousin Martina, brother-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law Penny and Pam, nieces, nephew, great-nieces, cousins, relatives and a very wide circle of good friends. Funeral will take place in London at a later date.

The late Ian Channon

The death has occurred of Ian Channon, Anglesea Street., Clonmel, 18th June 2020, suddenly, at his residence. Son of the late Ted and Mary Channon and brother of the late Christopher. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine, brothers Edward and Joe, sisters Kathleen, Madeline and Annemarie, Uncle Barry, Mother-in-law , father-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Due to government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel. This can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmel Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to C-SAW.