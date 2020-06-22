Tipperary County Council appoints contractor for €1.6m Newport park

The appointment of Sole Sports & Leisure Ltd as the successful contractor for the €1.6m town park and playground in Newport has been welcomed by local councillor Fiona Bonfield.

"This is a really exciting time for the town. During my first term as councillor from 2014-2019, I worked extremely hard with my colleague Deputy Alan Kelly and Tipperary County Council to see a number of projects that I was passionate about and I am delighted with the investment that is now coming to the town," she said.

Cllr Bonfield also said that the town had recently received news that it had been allocated funding to carry out repair and improvements to the courthouse building.

"It is a project that I worked on with the local historical society, musical society and Rosemary Joyce in Tipperary County Council. The council has secured title to the building and an application was made under the historical funds scheme to secure funding to progress this work," she said.