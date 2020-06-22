Fine Gael councillor John Crosse is new chairman of Tipperary Cashel Cahir council

Fine Gael councillor John Crosse is the new chairman of Tipperary-Cashel-Cahir Municipal Council.

The Annacarty man was elected at a meeting in Tipperary town this morning, succeeding party colleague Michael Fitzgerald. The new vice-chairman is another Fine Gael member, Declan Burgess from Cashel.

Cllr Crosse was nominated and seconded by party colleagues, Mary Hanna Hourigan and Declan Burgess. Sine Fein councillor Tony Black nominated himself for the post and was seconded by Independent AnneMarie Ryan Shiner. Cllr Crosse was elected by nine votes to two.

Cllr Burgess was nominated abd seconded for vice-chairman by party colleagues Mary Hanna Hourigan and Marie Murphy. Cllr Ryan Shiner nominated herself for the position and was seconded by Cllr Black. Cllr Burgess was elected by the same margin as for the chairmanship.

At a socially distanced meeeting in the Tipperary council offices, there was no formal handover of of the chains of office, with the chains held in quarantine for the previous twenty four hours.

Councillors and officials were kept well apart at the meeting, with the press and other officials watching on Zoom in a separate office, and an input to the meeting from Planning and other officials from Clonmel and Nenagh also carried on Zoom.

Cllr Crosse said he was honoured to take over as chairman and promised a busy programme of activity in Tipperary, Cashel and Cahir over the coming year, as well as in many of the rural areas.

Tributes were paid to outgoing chairman Michael Fitzgerald who has held the position for the past three years.