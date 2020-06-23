Tipperary deaths: Nenagh Vintage Car Club cavalcade honours club president

Nenagh Classic Car Club has paid a moving tribute to club president Bert Ward, who died last week.

Mr Ward's funeral was held this Sunday, with the car club organising a cavalcade of vintage cars from St Mary's of the Rosary Church to Lisboney cemetery, where Mr Ward was laid to rest.

The club formed a guard of honour outside the church before leaving for the graveyard.

In a heartfelt tribute, Club chairman Brendan Murphy posted on the club's Facebook page that Bert first contacted him back in 2013 when the club was in the early stages of being set up.

"He rang one evening and after what must have been an hour long conversation or more a great friendship was born," he said.

After the club's first agm, Bert was elected club president, he was elected every year thereafter without contest.

"Bert was a good friend to all that knew him," said Brendan.

He recalled that Bert loved going off on the club's Sunday drives to vintage car shows all over the country with his wife Mary, and their vintage yellow Mercedes W123.

Bert loved been around people and enjoyed a good chat. He was the one man you rang for solid advise as Bert always gave his honest opinion and wouldn't put you wrong," said Brendan.

Mr Murphy said that Mr Ward will be sadly missed by everyone in the Nenagh Classic Car Club, but for him, "it will never be the same as the void that Bert has left simply can't be filled. But one thing is for sure we will make sure his memory will never be forgotten."

Mr Ward, Cappacurry, Ballinrobe, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully, surrounded by his family, at University Hospital Limerick on June 18.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved mother Bridget (Delia) and father John (Jack); brothers Paddy, Johnny, Martin, Peter and Frank; sisters Mary and Phyllis.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, and cherished family Sean, Paul and Tracy (Cleary); sisters Peg and Sadie; grandchildren Robert, Sarah, Aoife, Eoin, Michael, Chloe, Sophie, Lianna, Jack and Kian; great-granddaughter Layla; daughters-in-law Mary and Mairead; son-in-law Michael; mother-in-law Kay; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends.