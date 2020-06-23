Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, June 23, 2020

The late Brendan Griffin

The death has occurred of Brendan Griffin, O'Briens Lane, Ballina, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly, at home, after a fall. Beloved son of Kevin and Betty; sadly missed by his sister Bronagh, brothers John, Kevin and Enda, brother in law Declan, sisters in law Noreen, Sinead and Claire; nieces and nephews Sheila Alice, James, Robert, Aedán, Emma, Tess, Kate and Aoibh. Due to the government restrictions on Covid 19, Brendan's funeral will be private, on Wednesday the 24th of June at 11.30am in Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland. If you wish to express your condolence to Brendan's family, please do so in the condolences section. House private also.

The late Jim Corcoran

The death has occurred of Jim Corcoran, 'Ramada House', Ballyvoneen, Thurles, June 21st, in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick, surrounded by his loving and adored family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, son Charlie and daughters Libby and Poppy, his mother Nell, his sisters Tricia and Fiona, his brothers P.J., Michael and Paul, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, extended family and wonderful friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place in Holycross Abbey on this Wednesday at 3 p.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please use the condolence section to express your sympathies to Jim's family. Thank you. House Private please

The late Geraldine Creamer

The death has occurred of Geraldine Creamer (née Ryan), Crannagh, Ballycommon & late of Monaree, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her beloved family at Milford Hospice Limerick. Predeceased by her mother Kitty, daughter Caroline, sister Margaret & brother Tony. Geraldine will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Stephen and her cherished children David, Barry, Geraldine and Louise, brothers John, Eddie, Pat and Raymond, grandchildren Ethan, Conor, Cian & Cara, daughters-in-law Serena & Michelle, son-in-law Declan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Wednesday at 12 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney new Cemetery at approx 1.30 o'c, We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Eileen Dunne

The death has occurred of Eileen Dunne (née Dalton), Ashleigh, Edenmore, Cahir and formerly Ballinastick, Coalbrook, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Eileen passed away, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff in Greenhills Nursing Home, Carrick-on-suir, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her sister Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will take place. Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Tuesday June 23rd from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Saints Patrick and Oliver, Glengoole, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society Of Ireland. If you wish to express your sympathies to Eileen's family, please do so by using the condolence link.

The late Wasal Hrebtiewsky

The death has occurred of Wasal Hrebtiewsky, Whispering Pines, Manselstown, Moyne, Tipperary/Thurles, Tipperary. In his 95th year. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine (née O' Dee, Littleton), daughter Jane, son Kieran, sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 24th June, at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. The Mass can be viewed on thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be placed in the condolence section.

The late Dennis Myles

The death has occurred of Dennis Myles, 18 Mountain Road, Cahir, and formerly of Graigue, Clogheen, June 20th 2020. Deeply regretted by his brother John, sister Mary, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 o' clock in St John The Baptist Church, Duhill with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Dennis' Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Family and close friends only.

The late James K. (Jim) Shaw

The death has occurred of James K. (Jim) Shaw, Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Retired from The Irish Times. June 19, 2020. Peacefully aged 94 years. Much loved by his wife Ethel, his sons and daughters, Tony (wife Martina), Helena, Jim, Brenda (husband John Beausang) and Graham (partner Andrea Schwemmer). Loving Grandad to Luke, Joe, Rebecca and Finnen. Sadly missed by his sister Ann and brother Liam, extended family and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but may be viewed at 11am on Wednesday, June 24th, at https://www.churchservices.tv/glasnevindolours. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the “Condolences” section on this www.rip.ie page.