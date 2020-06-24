Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The late Brendan Allen

The death has occurred of Brendan Allen, The Mall and formerly of Patrick Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, son of the late Kevin, brother of the late Billy, Ronnie and Kevin, 21st of June 2020, unexpectedly aged 65, , to the inexpressible grief of his heartbroken mother, Abina, brothers, George, Teddy and Philip, sisters-in-law Patricia and Sarah, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a very large circle of friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Friday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Private messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com Mass can be viewed on www.Templemoreparish.ie

The late Michael Kennedy

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Nenagh. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Kit and his brother Paddy. Sadly, missed by his loving family, wife Rita, sons Fergus and Damien, daughters Karina and Orla, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, son-in-law, cousins and Michael and Mary Comerford. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral mass will take place this Thursday at 11 o'clock in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

The late Mary Morrissey

The death has occurred of Mary Morrissey, North Circular Road, Dublin and formerly of Doonegha, Newcastle, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and London, peaceful at home. Predeceased by her parents Nora and John, brother Michael (Mikey) and her sister Alice. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Josie McCarthy, nephew Patrick, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Requiem Mass will take place at 11am this Thursday in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please feel free to use the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

The late Helen Murphy

The death has occurred of Helen Murphy (née McCusker), 83 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by her husband William, son Willie and daughter Margaret. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary (Loughnane) and Bridget (Behan), brothers-in-law Martin and Christy, grandchildren Martina and Jamie, great-grandson Noah, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to goverment guidelines on public gatherings Helen's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Her remains will leave Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Please use link to leave messages of condolences.

The late Mary Walsh

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Keith), Ballyrandle, Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and formerly of Abbey St., Cahir, Co. Tipperary, 23rd June 2020, peacefully at home and surrounded by her loving family, Mary, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her husband Tony, daughter Antoinette, son Thomas, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Eoghan and Shona, brother Tom (Ballinroad) and Clem (Limerick), sisters-in-law Angela and Carmel, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening, 25th June, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, 26th June at 11 a.m. in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations Mary's Funeral will be limited to her family and close friends. We advise social distancing, no handshaking and use of books of condolence. For those who would have liked to attend but due to the current situation cannot, if you wish please leave a message on the online condolence page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.