Searching for Sean - an exciting project launched on the life of Sean Treacy

An exciting project launches this week in preparation for the upcoming Centenary of the death of the great freedom fighter Seán Treacy.



Belfast man and author Daniel Jack and Cashel native Niamh Hassett are collaborating on a project to document the life of Seán Treacy.



Daniel Jack’s wonderful biography of his relative Séumas Robinson, Citizen Soldier was launched to much acclaim late last year. “While researching Séumas’s life, I came to know and appreciate Seán Treacy and what he meant to the people, of not only Tipperary, but all of Ireland. These two men worked closely together until Seán’s death, and their bond of friendship and deepest respect was mutual and genuine.”



Niamh Hassett added; “In Tipperary, Seán is a legendary figure and, in my house like in many others, he was spoken of with the greatest of respect and affection. My father John spent much of his life researching and writing about Seán Treacy and the Third Tipperary Brigade. I think this is a wonderful opportunity to build on his legacy.”



Desmond Ryan’s seminal book Sean Treacy and the Third Tipperary Brigade, published in 1945, stands as the definitive account of his life and death.

Writing in the 1940s, just over 20 years after Seán’s death, Ryan interviewed the people who knew and worked with Seán. His book is outstanding. Its only problem is that it is now long out of print and no longer generally available.

There is no doubting the affection the people of Tipperary hold for Seán Treacy. The traditional gathering on a Tipperary All-Ireland Sunday in Talbot Street at the spot where he died and the crowds who attend his annual commemoration at Kilfeacle confirm that the people of Tipperary have not forgotten this 25 year old young man who played a pivotal role in our fight for freedom.



In addition to exploring newly available archival sources for their new publication, Daniel and Niamh are embarking on a mission to unearth the as-yet-unheard tales of Ireland’s Seán Treacy.



“What we want is to hear from the people of Ireland and to listen to their tales of Seán Treacy. While all the people who personally knew Seán have gone to their eternal rewards, there still exists the folk memory of those times. These stories have been told over the years and passed on from one generation to another in volunteer families and among the wider population. We want to hear as many of them as we can. It’s important to capture any stories we can from that time, and we hope to weave these folk memories and family stories into our publication in order to complete the picture of Seán,” said Daniel.



“It’s easy,” Niamh added, “to think of Seán Treacy as this great military man and to remember him as a one-dimensional character. Of course, it’s not that simple; here was a deeply intelligent young man who dedicated his life to Irish freedom. But he was also a loving son who knew how much heartache and suffering he was causing to his mother. He was a young man who had a great sense of humour and got on well with everyone but despised the police and the brutal machine of empire.”

On October 14 1920, Ireland’s greatest fighter was shot and killed in a sensational shoot out with Crown Forces on Talbot Street. There, on that wet street, lay the body of Seán Treacy until plain clothes detectives carried him to a military lorry and brought him to George V military hospital in Arbour Hill.



When his cousin Nora O’Keeffe went in to identify his body, she saw how his enemies had laid him out on clean sheets with a purple bordered coverlet draped over his body. The wound in his head had been carefully plugged. The military had done as much as they could to honour him in death as they had done to kill him in life. This was a week before Bloody Sunday. The War of Independence was a serious and bloody affair, and yet, the man who had been at the forefront of some of its bloodiest encounters was accorded this singular honour by his enemies.



On Saturday October 16, his body was brought to the Pro-Cathedral where it reposed overnight. On Sunday it was brought to Limerick Junction by train. The coffin was draped in a Tricolour and silently brought to Solohead Church. On Monday, all businesses over a wide area were shut in his honour.



The funeral procession to Kilfeacle was so long that it still had not left the Church grounds by the time his coffin reached the graveyard. Despite heavy military presence, his comrades fired three volleys over his grave.



One hundred years later, we can honour him again by sharing our memories of this man.

Please email your stories to friendsofseantreacy@gmail.com or you can contact Niamh directly on 083 8198901.