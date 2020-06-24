Shocking! Gardaí stop driver texting at wheel of HGV truck as they issue warning
Gardaí stop driver texting at the wheel of HGV truck
Gardaí are reminding motorists, and particularly those operating trucks, to refrain from being distracted by mobile phones.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were out on patrol last week when they observed the driver of this HGV texting while driving.
A fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
Later in the day they observed the driver of a car not wearing a seat belt. Car was also not insured. Vehicle seized and prosecution to follow.
Later in the day they observed the driver of a car not wearing a seat belt. Car was also not insured. Vehicle seized and prosecution to follow. pic.twitter.com/50KDqgiN45
