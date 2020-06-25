Tipperary festival: Mini-Castlefest planned for Nenagh in September

Covid-19 may have put paid to this year’s Nenagh Castlefest, but its organisers are determined that the people of Nenagh will have something to celebrate in September when they host a mini-fest in honour of the frontline staff who have battled coronavirus since the pandemic arrived in February.

All going well, gatherings of 5,000 people will be allowed outdoors by then as more restrictions are lifted.

“I have started talking to some music acts and have provisionally booked them,” Castlefest chair Cllr Hughie McGrath revealed this week.

The committee will be looking at how they can include local stalls and some entertainment for the children, he said.

“I'm hoping that we can do this in a safe manner and we will be guided by the announcements by Government and the Covid-19 team,” said Cllr McGrath.