Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles offers a wide variety of PLCs

Congratulations to all our Coláiste Mhuire PLC students on receiving their QQI Level 5 & QQI Level 6 course results recently. We wish each of them the very best in their futures as they pursue further studies or take up employment.

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed in Thurles offers a wide variety of PLC courses which include the following:

QQI Level 5 courses in Nursing Studies, Healthcare Support, Early Childhood Care & Education, Animal Care, eBusiness, Art, Sport & Recreation, Business Administration and Adult Return to Education.

QQI Level 6 courses in Art, Administration and Early Childhood Care & Education.

For more information of courses on offer in Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, log onto www.cmco.ie, online enrolment is now open for September 2020.

For school reception, phone 0504-21734.

Testimonials

The following are testimonials from graduates who completed PLC courses this year and convey to us their positive experiences academically, personally & socially on campus at Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed:

“The course has given me opportunities that I didn’t know about a few short months ago... I am fortunate enough to have secured employment directly from my work experience and I am considering further study in this area”- Laura Walsh, Early Childhood Care & Education.

“The tutors could not have been more welcoming, helpful, approachable and supportive... I had already secured employment as a Healthcare assistant before I finished the course”- Olive O’Connell, Healthcare Support.

“PLC Level 5 Art Course taught me a lot and it just further helped me to decide & understand that Art is the career path I want to follow”- Chloe Hall.

“I was extremely nervous about returning to education as a mature student. However, I found all of the tutors to be extremely supportive and always on hand to help in any way... I would encourage anyone considering enrolling to take that step”- Tracy Turner, Childcare Level 5 & 6.

“I gained experience and grew in confidence in all areas as the year progressed, and believe that this solid grounding will be very valuable in both my future studies and employment. I highly recommend the Nursing Studies Course”- Niamh McCarthy, Nursing Studies.

“All through my study, I experienced a friendly environment, listening ears, open hands, sensitivity to student cultures and heritage and a strong rapport in class. Thank you to the PLC Co-ordinator, the tutors & to the community In Coláiste Mhuire Co -Ed”- Comfort Folarin, Healthcare Support.