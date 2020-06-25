Tipperary inter-generational concert with a difference

Padre Pio Nursing Home in Holycross enjoyed a concert with a difference that was co-organised with Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles recently.

The concert featured intimate performances from residents, staff and students at home as they self-isolated during the coronavirus crisis, as songs were interspersed with messages and poetry from residents.

The virtual concert allowed for the continuation of valued friendships that have been formed over the past three years.

A beautiful rendition of We’ll Meet Again summed up perfectly what the event meant to both residents and students.

A huge well done to all involved and in particular to Music teacher Ms. Helen Wallace whose guidance & commitment over the last three years has brought to fruition a hugely successful Intergenerational Choir that has been thoroughly enjoyed by people of all ages.