NTDC, Tús and RSS make gowns and scrubs for care facilities in North Tipperary

North Tipperary Development Company, Tús and RSS have make gowns and scrubs for local hospitals, nursing homes and various care facilities in the North Tipperary area.

This initiative began when participants on both the RSS and Tús programmes contacted their supervisors Mary O’ Dwyer and Philomena Keyes to inquire if they could assist in any way to address the urgent need for Personal Protective Equipment (P.P.E) for frontline workers battling coronavirus.

After some research, Mary and Phil made contact with Sinead Lawlor of the Sew Scrubs for Ireland Project.

Sinead works in the Costume industry producing costumes for theatre, TV, film and opera.

As PPE was in such short supply to frontline workers, Sinead set up a Go Fund me page to raise money to purchase material. She then devised a system to cut the fabric and a package including instructions along with material and elastic was delivered to people volunteering to make the scrubs and gowns.

Tús and RSS participants from N.T.D.C proudly offered their sewing skills and along with some volunteers and members of the ICA, much needed PPE was made and donated to hospitals, nursing homes and various care facilities.

Mary and Phil later approached North Tipperary Development Company and secured funding to purchase material, which is now being used to make more disposable gowns for distribution in the North Tipperary area. Skippy International, Roscrea kindly offered to cut the fabric while Bravo Charlie Tango Riders have assisted with the delivery and collection of material and gowns.

With the support of their fellow supervisors, family members, volunteers, Tús and RSS participants have now made over 1000 gowns and a number of scrubs which are being distributed locally.