Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, June 25, 2020

The late Hilary Carter

The death has occurred of Hilary Carter (née Taylor) of Suir Villa, Cahir, Co Tipperary, on 24th June 2020. Peacefully, in the compassionate care of the staff of Marymount Hospice, Cork. Beloved wife of Arthur, loving mother of Isabel, sisters Rhoda and Shirley, nephews and nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends, including relatives and friends in Sligo and Mayo. She will be sadly missed by her loving family. In acccordance with current government guidelines, Hilary's funeral will be private, for immediate family only. With a view to celebrating her inspiring life in a Memorial Service at a later date in St Paul's Church, Cahir. Please remember Hilary on Friday afternoon at 2.00pm. Her funeral cortege will leave her residence on Friday 26th June at 4.00pm approx. on route for private graveside service and burial at Kilcommon Cemetery for immediate family only, please. For those of you who would like to attend but cannot, please leave your messages of condolence at the section. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Donations, if desired, in Hilary's memory, to the Hospice, please. Enquiries to Condons Funeral Directors, Cahir, 052 7441216

The late Kathleen McCormack

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCormack (née Casells), Cashel Road, Fethard, Co Tipperary, June 24th 2020, predeceased by her husband Tom; deeply regretted by her daughters Clare and Rita (and her partner Brian), sister Noel, grandchildren John and Ashley (and her partner Michael), great-grandson Aaron, son in law Van, close friend Tony Askins, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Funeral will be restricted to Kathleen's family. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday at 11am from the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard on https://fethard.com/parishchurch/index.html. Burial will take place after Mass in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and messages of support may be left on the condolences page.

The late Sean O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Sean O'Dwyer, Rathkea, Tipperary Town, 23rd June 2020 - peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital - Sean – Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen (neé O’Brien - Pallasbeg), daughters Theresa & Bríd, son Eamonn, brother Dan (Athy), sisters Anne (Hennessy-Shronell), Mary (Neill-Dublin) & Martina (Ryan-Cashel), brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandniece, relatives Fr Michael & Bill O’Dwyer, cousins, extended family, wonderful neighbours & friends. Due to current restrictions a private mass for family & close firends will take place at the Church of the Assumption, Lattin at 11.30am on Friday (June 26th). Burial immediately afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Brothers of Charity or Motor Neuron Association of Ireland. If you wish to offer condolences, please click on the link below to leave your message.

The late Kathleen Teefey

The death has occurred of Kathleen Teefey (née O'Meara), Ardcroney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her husband and family at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved son Oliver & daughter Patricia. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael and cherished family Paddy, Marie, Christine, Rita, Bridie, Michael, Bernard, Martin, Mai, John, Phyllis, Gerry and Anne, her dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews & nieces, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Friday at 11 o'clock in St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery at approx 12.30 o'c, We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.