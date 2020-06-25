€13,500 in suspected drugs and cash seized in Tipperary raids

Gardaí seized €13,500 of suspected drugs and cash in Tipperary on Wednesday June 24.

Shortly before 7pm, Gardaí from the Detective Branch in Carrick on Suir and the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, carried out a search of an address at Main Street, Carrick on Suir.

Cash, over 3,300 suspected alprazolam tablets and suspected cannabis herb with a value of approximately €10,000 was seized during the course of the search.

A man, aged in his 30's, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 2006 at Clonmel Garda Station.

At around 11pm a search was also carried out at an address at Kickham Place, Mullinahone by the same Gardaí.

Drugs, cash and mobile phones seized in the Mullinahone raid

Suspected cannabis herb, amphetamines and cash to the value of €3,500 were seized along with a weighing scales and mobile phones.

No arrests were made during this search but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Both searches were carried out as part an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Clonmel Garda District but are not connected.

Following both searches the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit attended to examine the scene and photograph all of the seized items. All of the suspected drugs that were seized will now be sent for analysis.