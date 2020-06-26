Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, June 26, 2020

The late John Mulcahy

The death has occurred of John Mulcahy, Ballinattin, Clerihan, Clonmel, June 25th 2020, in his 93rd year, peacefully at home in the tender care of his loving family. Predeceased by his son Donal, his sisters Mary Ryan and Margaret Mockler; deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Eamon, Margaret (Horan), Frances (Phelan), Mary (Leahy), Kevin and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Frank Fennelly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Government and HSE restrictions the funeral will be private. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Michael's Church, Clerihan at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private. Condolences and messages of support for the family may be left on the Condolences page.

The late Eileen Lyons

The death has occurred of Eileen Lyons (née Griffin), Hawthorns, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. In her 80th year, after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Sadly missed and much loved by her children, Fiona, James, Clare and Stewart her adored and adoring grandchildren Kate, Patrick, Isobel, Rebecca, James, Jane and Isa and their parents Pearse, Pete, Dee and Astrid, her brother Eddie and sister Pat. Loved and remembered by her large circle of friends, wonderful neighbours, sisters-in-law Pauline, Doris, Madeline, Anna Maria and Marie and brother-in-law John. Eileen will repose at her home, 16 Hawthorns, Nenagh from 3 to 5pm tomorrow, Friday, 26th of June. Due to government and HSE restrictions we ask that you say farewell to Eileen from her front garden whilst observing social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass at 12 pm, Saturday, 27th of June, at St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Eileen’s remains will be interred alongside her husband Jim at a later date. Reflecting Eileen’s wonderful sense of style and colour, bright colours only please and even wear a hat!

The late Michael (Mickey) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) O'Neill, 8, St. Anne's Tce. Gortnahoe, Thurles. Mickey died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased recently by his wife Delia. Deeply regretted by his loving family Brigid, Mary, Kathleen and John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Eamon and Mattie, sisters Mary, Alice, Helen, Catherine, Noreen, Liz and Frances, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a family funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence to Michael's family may do so.

The late Stephen Revell

The death has occurred of Stephen Revell, Inwood, Cooleeney, Moyne, Thurles, suddenly at his residence, deepely regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Linda, his daughter Louise, son Andrew, son-in-law Christy, daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren Amy, Claire and Liam. Due to government guidelines on funerals a strictly private funeral will take place. Private cremation will take place in Shannon on Saturday. For those who would like to attend but cannot, you can leave your message of condolence on the condolence page.