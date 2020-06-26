Tipperary road work: Latteragh realignment design work is underway

Nenagh district councillors have been told that Part 8 procedures on the realignment of the bends at Latteragh have been completed and design work is underway.

Pre-CPO consultation with landowners is ongoing, they were told at their June meeting.

Approval to publish the CPO has been obtained and subject to Covid-19 restrictions, publication is expected to take place in July with an oral hearing expected to take place later in the year.

Meanwhile, work has recommenced on the improvement scheme for Borrisokan’e Main Street.

The work was halted in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The final road surfacing work has been completed and removal of overhead cabling has commenced.

Remaining works include erecting new public lighting on Main Street, re-surfacing of a section of the Birr Road and the Nenagh approach and repairs to the bridge at the bottom of Main Street.