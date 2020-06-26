Tipperary bistro won't reopen its doors due to Covid-19 fallout

The news that one of Tipperary's best loved bistros - Bistro41 - in Nenagh is not to repopen its doors has been greeted with sadness throughout the Premier County.

Bistro41 is attached to the popular bar Una Powell's on Summerhill in the town and has been run by James and Laura Kelly for the past number of years.

The Kellys posted on the bistro's Facebook page this week that regrettably they will not be reopening Bistro41.

"The current worldwide situation, coupled with the logistics within the restaurant make it impossible to open in the near future," they said.

They said they were conscious that there were outstanding gift vouchers and asked for patience while they tried and find a solution for this.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers, staff and suppliers for the last few great years. We will be reopening next door in Una Powell’s on the July 20 and look forward to welcoming you there. Thank you all again and stay safe," they said.

There was a huge reaction to the news on Facebook, with Deborah O'Driscoll saying: "You did a fantastic job , you will be missed."

Helen Keown-England, better known as food producer and food writer Ginger Girl, said: "Sad to hear this, James and Laura. This was going to be our first night out once some semblance of normality returned."

Local chef Karunakaran V Sundramurthi, who works in Matt the Threshers in Birdhill, said he was so sorry to see this and it will be a lost to the town.

Will Rymer posted: "A fantastic restaurant lost to the town, but talent like this won't stay off the high Street for long. I am sure you will be back in some form soon! Economy and virus was a perfect storm for many small businesses, we need to support the SMO."

Mr Rymer appealed to people not to give their money to "the Googles and the Amazons, when you can give it to the Nenaghs and Roscreas of rural Ireland!"

Sherlene Monteith Brophy wrote: "You will be a big loss to Nenagh."