Tipperary TD Alan Kelly calls for summer provision transport to be rectified

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has called on the Government to rectify the transport situation for the upcoming Summer Provision programme.

It has been confirmed that transport will not be available for participants of the programme, which is being run for children with special needs.

"Many children will be unable to participate in the programme as a result of this move. Parents who have other children or live far distances from the school will be disadvantaged. The Government needs to act quickly on this, and put a system in place that assists in the transportation of participants, said the Labour Party leader".

He said that the delay in the provision of guidelines from the Department of Education had already resulted in many schools not partaking in this year's programme.