Boherlahan Dualla GAA Walkway reopens

As permitted by Official GAA and National Public Health Guidelines, Boherlahan Dualla GAA Walkway will be open during the following hours for members only 10am – 11am, 1pm – 2pm and from 7pm – 9pm.

The 10am – 11am time is a preference for senior citizens and/or vulnerable persons. Please take note of the signage / direction of the walkway route and always obey the direction of the signage / arrows.

Sanitiser is provided at the sanitisation points, which are fixed to the fence. All other facilities, including the playing fields, sports centre and toilets will remain closed until June 29, 2020. Strictly no ball-playing is permitted at any time.

The grounds are fully protected and secured by CCTV. We ask all members to practice safe social distancing in keeping with guidelines and thank you for your co-operation with Covid-19 restrictions so far.

Please contact the Club Covid-19 Officer and Club Chairperson Johnny Ryan on 087-2652470 with any queries.