Nenagh district helping to drive Tipperary planning applications

Nenagh Municipal District Council area continues to be one of the main driving forces behind planning applications in the county, it has been revealed.

Under figures given to local councillors at their June meeting, it was revealed that Nenagh accounts for just under 30% of all planning application through the county.

There were 107 planning applications in the Nenagh area up to the end of May, with 396 in total in the entire county.

Nenagh accounted for 20% of all applications in May alone.

However, Nenagh accounted for just under 60% of all planning refusals up to the end of May.

A total of 70 applications have been granted, with four refusals.

Meanwhile, there were 14 new complaints made between January 1 and April 30 in relation to alleged unauthorised development in the Nenagh area.

During the same period, 12 warning letters and two enforcement notices were issued by the council