Tipperary courts: Man caught with drugs must pay money to poor box

A man who was observed in a car in Nenagh was found to be in possession of drugs, Nenagh Court was told.

Derek Keogh of 11 Drom na Coille, Nenagh, pleaded to possession of cannabis and amphetamines at Silver Mews, Nenagh, on December 3, 2019.

The court heard Mr Keogh had two tinfoil wraps containing cannabis valued at €40 and two tinfoil wraps with amphetamines valued at €90.

His solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said that Mr Keogh was 40 years old and was on disability allowance.

“He was in a serious fire a number of years ago that left him with pain and he takes drugs occasionally,” she said. “It is not a big habit.”

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath dismissed the charge on condition Mr Keogh paid €150 to the court poor box by September 11, 2020.

“That’s very fair,” remarked Ms McKeever