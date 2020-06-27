Tipperary courts: Man banging on door was 'looking for tobacco'

A man arrested for causing a disturbance said that he needed to get tobacco from a friend, Nenagh Court was told.

Michael Manning of Apt 2, 17 Silver Street, Nenagh, pleaded to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Silver Mews, Nenagh, on April 19, 2020.

The court heard the gardaí were called to a disturbance and found Mr Manning on a door.

He said he needed tobacco, the court heard.

Mr Manning was told to go home but returned later and again was banging on the door.

His solicitor David Peters, said that his client had mental health issues and was agitated at the time and felt he needed tobacco.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Manning €150.