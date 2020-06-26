Just 13 healthcare workers who answered Ireland's Call hired in CHOs covering Tipperary

Just 13 healthcare workers who answered the Be on Call for Ireland appeal were hired in the two Community Health Organisation areas covering Tipperary.

CHO Area 3 covers North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick in the north, while CHO Area 5 covers South Tipperary Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

The bulk of the jobs went to CHO Area 5, where eight people were hired, with just five being hired in CHO Area 3.

The figures were revealed to Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly in a Dáil question.

She said that was "baffling" how only 13 healthcare workers were hired through Be On Call for Ireland, despite nursing homes and residential care facilities crying out for help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures also show that just 185 health and social care workers had been hired through the Be on Call for Ireland scheme across the State out of 73,000 applicants.



Healthcare workers in their thousands had answered the call to help in the fight against Covid-19 and signed up to help through the Government's well publicised Be On Call for Ireland recruitment campaign, said Ms O'Reilly.

"However, the latest figures provided to me in response to a Parliamentary Question show that just 185 health and social care workers have been hired through the 'Be on Call for Ireland' scheme across the State.

"It beggars belief that with tens of thousands of health staff applying to work through Be On Call for Ireland, and in the face of an international healthcare crisis, that recruitment through the initiative has been so low," she said.