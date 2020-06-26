Cllr Michael Smith is unanimously elected Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council

Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Smith has been unanimously elected Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council at the AGM in The Dome, Thurles this morning.

The Clonakenny man, who has just completed a term as Chairman of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council, was proposed by Councillor John Carroll and seconded by Councillor Roger Kennedy. He takes over from outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Murphy who experienced one of the most trying terms of office having to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions. Many tributes were paid to Cllr Murphy for his role as leader of the county, a role he carried out with great professionalism - he described addressing the homecoming attendance in Semple Stadium after the Liam MacCarthy Cup had been secured by the Tipperary senior hurling team, as being a major highlight of the year.

Cllr Smith, son of former government Minister Michael Smith is an experienced member of the local authority and set out his ambitions for the year ahead having taken over the seat. He follows in the footsteps of his father, Michael Smith senior and his uncle Dan Smith, who were chairmen of North Tipperary County Council in 1986 and 1995 respectively.

Cllr Smith put the executive on notice of his intention to focus on housing and the reduction of the 3,500 people on the housing list; the bringing back into use of vacant houses and properties; and the production of the new County Development Plan as being top of his priorities going forward.

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan was unanimously elected the Leas Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council having been proposed by Cllr John Crosse and seconded by Cllr Ger Darcy.