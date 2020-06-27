Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, June 27, 2020

The late James Connolly

The death has occurred of James Connolly, Kilmacomma, Dungarvan Road, Clonmel. Born 3rd June 1936; died peacefully in St Bernadette’s Ward, Bons Secours Hospital, Cork on the 26th June 2020. Predeceased by his grandson Hayden. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Ann; his loving children Claire, Ciara, Cliona and John and their spouses, Paul, Niall, Cormac and Aedín; his adored grandchildren Olan, Josie, Ina, Patrick, Áine, Maryann, Cáit and James; his brother Mick and his sisters Kitty and Mary; his nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday, 28th June. Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel, at 12 noon on Monday, 29th June. Burial afterwards in Fourmilewater Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The late Margaret McTearnan

The death has occurred of Margaret McTearnan (née Ryan), Scariff, Clare. Formerly Ballycorrigan, Ballina, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving children, Ann, John, Sinead, Sharon and Paul. Sons in law, Daughters in law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Sisters and brothers, nephews, nieces and many friends. Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings Margaret's Funeral will be private. If you wish to express your condolence to Margaret's Family please do so in the condolence section. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday the 28th of June in St. Caimin's Church Mountshannon at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Moynoe. Family flowers only donations if desired to Arthritis Ireland.

The late Denis Dinny Ryan

The death has occurred of Denis Dinny Ryan, Glentara, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. And formerly of 103 Assumption Park, Roscrea. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Maureen Ryan (nee Deegan), brother John and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons Noel and Michael, daughters Eileen and Denice, grandchildren Nikita, Donna, Daragh, Amy, Neil, Keelan and Mia, brothers Billy and Michael, sisters Helen, Mena, Kathleen, Sheila, Lucy and Noelie, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Due to goverment guidelines on public gatherings Denis Funeral Mass will be strictly for family and relatives only. Denis remains will leave his residence on Sunday (approx 1.30) and will travel by car down Assumption Park, Railway View, Main St., Rosemary St. and into St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on st.cronanscluster.ie. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice. Please use link to leave messages of condolences.

The late Geraldine Cahill

The death has occurred of Geraldine Cahill (née Earley), Kinlough, Leitrim/Tipperary. Geraldine died suddenly in Luton, England on May 29th, 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving family Richard, Michael and Siobhan, grandchildren Leon, Amelia and Sophia, sisters Elizabeth and Caroline, brothers John and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Luton and Ireland. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a family Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Monday June 29th at 11.30 followed by burial in The Good Shepperd Cemetery. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence to Geraldine's family may do so.