Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, June 28, 2020

The late Eileen Eddie

The death has occurred of Eileen Eddie (née Hunt), Cathedral Court, Clare Road, Ennis Co. Clare and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, June 26th 2020 (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving children Joanne and Alan, daughter in law Lia, adored grandson Arthur, brother Tommy, sisters in law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Phyllis. In accordance with current Government guidelines a private funeral will take place on Tuesday (30th June) at 2pm at Shannon Crematorium. Eileen's ashes will be interred with her parents in Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary at a later date. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Saint Vincent De Paul. Messages of sympathy can be left in the 'condolences' section or emailed to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

The late Julia Cahalan

The death has occurred of Julia Cahalan (née Gaynor), Coolagorna, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Died, peacefully at home, surrounded by her heartbroken family, after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Martin, brothers Ned and Kevin, her parents Eileen and Michael. Survived by her daughter Alice, sons Michael, Martin and James and her cherished grandchildren Ben, Daniel, Kate, Ava and James, daughters in law Noreen and Martina, sisters Mary Kelly (UK), Melissa Costello (Dublin), Imelda Gormelly (Lorrha), brothers Des and Len, brothers-in-law Tim Cahalan and Mike Gormelly, sisters-in-law, Eileen and Maureen, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Julia’s funeral cortège will leave Coolagorna at 11.30am on Monday morning, via Congor, to arrive at Ardcroney Church, for family funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloughjordan Cemetery at 1.30pm approx. In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to government guidelines. Julia’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

The late Mary Hally

The death has occurred of Mary Hally (née Keane), Newtownadam, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Mary passed away, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Ned, daughters Alison, Miriam and Tina, sons Eamon and Ger, sister Ann (Queeney), brothers Donal and Jim, grandchildren Hannah-Grace, Sophie, Rory and Jamie, daughter in law Yvonne, sons in law Derek and Michael, Ger's partner Jenny, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Mary's Funeral cortège will leave Newtownadam on Monday at 12 noon, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for 12.30pm Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Mary's funeral Mass will be private to friends and family only. Her Mass will be broadcast on 106.2fm. Those who wish, may offer their condolences on the link, or can alternatively email costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your sympathies onto the Hally family. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Theresa Raftery

The death has occurred of Theresa Raftery (nee Long) Craughwell, Co Galway and formally of Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. After a short illness bravely borne surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend Donal, her sons Brian and James and her sister Noreen Long. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Rachel, sons Gerry, Tom, Eddie, Shane, Daragh and her grandchildren, her sisters Frances Caplis (Clonoulty) Kathleen Fox (Kilfinan) her brother Lar (Naas) brother in law Ailbe, sisters in laws Ann (Raftery) and Ann (Long), son in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Monday June 29th in St Colman’s Church, Craughwell, with burial afterwards in Ballymore Cemetery. House Strictly Private. People wishing to pay a mark of respect & support to the Raftery family at this sad time may form a static guard of honour, adhering to guidelines & social distancing. Anyone who wishes to do so is invited to leave a message of condolence in the condolences section . There will be a memorial Mass in celebration of Theresa's life at a later date for all family, friends and neighbours.