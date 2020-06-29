Glanbia reopens all its stores with strict protocols in place

A series of key measures to maintain social distancing and prioritise health and safety are in place as all of Glanbia Ireland’s Agribusiness branches reopen.

A phased approach has been undertaken to the reopening of the 52-branch network, with a Call and Collect service remaining in place as an additional measure for customers.

Senan Foley, Glanbia Ireland’s Head of Retail, said: “We would like to thank our customers and employees for keeping our branches operating and vital feed supplies delivered. All while safeguarding the health and wellbeing of each other.”

With customer safety and choice in mind, the existing Call and Collect service will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Having worked very well as a Covid-19 preventative measure, Glanbia Ireland is maintaining this service particularly to accommodate customers who are more vulnerable.

Glanbia Ireland’s network of 14 award-winning CountryLife Branches and Garden Centres have been open since May 18, with strict new operational procedures working successfully.

A further 25 branches opened their doors to admit customers on June 18, while the remaining 13 branches reopen from June 29.

The following procedures will be in place at all times in branches once opened:

- A controlled access process to limit the number of shoppers permitted at the same time

- Customers are asked to shop alone where possible, to help minimise numbers in stores

- Customers are asked to come prepared with a list of items they require, and move through the store quickly

- A designated queuing area outside the branch is marked with two-metre social distancing spacing

- A station for hand and trolley sanitising will be provided

- Perspex screens are installed at all counters and cashless payments are encouraged.

Glanbia Ireland have stated that is vitally important that customers follow social distancing and adhere to all procedures clearly outlined, in order for their stores to continue to provide essential products with the utmost safety to all.