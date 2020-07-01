Tipperary courts: defendant's wife wants him on the 'straight and narrow'

A man whose wife wants to keep him “on the straight and narrow” was placed on a peace bond by Nenagh Court.

Shane Quilligan of 106B Carrig Rua, Nenagh, had pleaded at an earlier court to the unlawful possession of a screwdriver, cannabis, and a Samsung Galaxy Mobile phone, knowing it to be stolen, and theft all at The Coachyard, Nenagh, on July 1, 2019.

He also pleaded to possession of cannabis at Carrig Rua, Nenagh, on April 14, 2019.

The case had been adjourned to last Thursday for a probation report.

Judge Bernadette Owens said the report was positive.

Judge Owens noted that Mr Quilligan had taken a “more responsible attitude” since the incidents.

Mr Quilligan’s solicitor, Maria Flanagan, said that her client’s wife had told her she was “adamant that she wants to keep him on the straight and narrow and move forward” especially since the birth of their child.

Judge Owens placed Mr Quilligan on a peace bond of €250 for 12 months, subject to a number of conditions in the probation report.

She warned him that if he didn’t follow them he could be brought back to court.