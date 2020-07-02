Tipperary gardaí make a number of drink driving arrests

The gardaí in Tipperary have made several arrests in relation to intoxicated driving in recent days.

A suspected drug driving arrest was made at Grange, Roscrea, at 2pm last Tuesday week.

Another male driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Grange again at 3.30pm on Wednesday.

A further incident of drink driving was reported at Carroll’s Row, Roscrea, at 1pm last Friday, and again at Tyone, Nenagh, where gardaí observed a male driving erratically shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Gardaí are also investigating the theft of a number of items from a vehicle at Portroe Dive Centre last Sunday.