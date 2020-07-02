Hotel Minella delighted to open up for business again in Clonmel after Covid lockdown

It was all systems go at Hotel Minella on Monday with eager gym enthusiasts arriving at 6.30am after months of inactivity after the Covid lockdown.

It was a huge relief for proprietors John and Elizabeth Nallen to be able to open their doors for business on the day the Covid lockdown measures were eased.

The hotel was busy from early morning and right throughout the day until a celebratory BBQ event concluded on the lawns of the hotel that evening.

“We were thrilled to open up again to welcome people back and have our staff back working again,” said Elizabeth Nallen.

“Opening up came on us all of a sudden. We had less than ten days to prepare to open a month earlier than expected,” she said.

“The bedrooms are open for business again. We have our first wedding since February 18 scheduled for July 18. It is very exciting,” said Elizabeth Nallen.

“It is great to be back, mighty,” said John Nallen after he had overseen the feeding of 190 people at the opening night BBQ at the hotel.

“We could have had double or treble the numbers (on Monday night) but for the restrictions on numbers and we have a waiting list for the next BBQ,” said John who was behind the incredible Crooning for Cocooners project held during lockdown when outdoor concerts were held at the hotel and at locations all over Tipperary for people isolating.



He encouraged the public to support local businesses in the coming months.

“The costs of the lockdown and preparing for the re-opening have been massive.

“Local business need as much support as possible now to keep them going,” said John. He is planning more special summer BBQ events with acts such as Louise Morrissey, Mundy, Sharon Shannon and Donal Clancy among others lined up to feature during the coming months.

“It could be a great summer yet,” said John Nallen.

