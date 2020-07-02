Tipperary rescue: Lough Derg RNLI assists four people on grounded cruiser

Lough Derg RNLi was tasked by Valentia Coast Guard this Wednesday evening to assist four people on a 32-foot crusier that had ran aground off Parker's Point on the Tipperary shore.

The call came at t 5.35pm and at 5.53pm the lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, and crew members Keith Brennan, Joe O’Donoghue and Doireann Kennedy on board. The wind was north-easterly, Force 3. Visibility was good.

Initially there was some uncertainty regarding the casualty vessel’s location. The first report was that it was aground off Cribby Island, near Mountshannon on the County Clare shore. However, as the lifeboat approached the search area, the crew spotted a boat fitting the description of the casualty vessel close to the Tipperary shore off Parker’s Point.

As the approach to the casualty vessel was particularly rocky, the lifeboat crew used navigation charts and depth soundings as it neared the cruiser, and was alongside at 6.10pm. The four people on board, two adults, an infant and a child, were all safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

An RNLI crew member was transferred to the casualty boat and once he was satisfied the boat was not holed, set up for a tow. The lifeboat towed the vessel from the stern as rocks off the bow were visible above water.

Once in safe water and with the assistance of the RNLI crew member on board, the skipper made sure all drives and the propeller were in good working order.

The lifeboat accompanied the cruiser to Garrykennedy, the safest, closest harbour, where, at 7pm, an RNLI volunteer helped to secure the boat safely alongside the quay.

Jeremy Freeman, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI advised boat owners to "ensure you study your charts and remain within the navigation channels".