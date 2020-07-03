Tipperary development: Major boost for Nenagh's cultural and historical quarter

Nenagh’s plans to develop its historical quarter has received a major boost with the news that it has been granted funding from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund from the Department of Rural & Community Development

The application for Nenagh Historic & Cultural Quarter - A Tourism-led Regeneration Plan was one of 24 included in the allocation of funding totalling €13m announced by Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development last Thursday.

Funding was also allocated to Carrick-on-Suir for its regeneration plan.

The Nenagh application was submitted by Tipperary County Council in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, the Office of Public Works and the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht.

It was a Category 2 application – Category 2 of the Fund provides seed capital funding for strategic, large-scale projects which will assist in delivering town and village regeneration and contribute to economic development and recovery.

The funding will allow for further development of the projects to take place enabling them to reach a stage where they are developed to a high standard and the project is in a position to commence works.

This application relates to a plan to regenerate specific existing buildings and civic spaces of distinction and value within Nenagh to stimulate tourism growth, and revitalise the local economy / visitor economy within a context of tourism-led regeneration comprising arts, history, heritage and culture.

The focus will principally focus on Nenagh Gaol, Nenagh Castle and Banba Square and the plan will also incorporate how these can be supported through other elements such as the OPW properties on Pearse Street, the Tourist Information Office and Arts Centre and the Genealogy and Heritage Centre.

The grant funding allocated to Nenagh is €650,034 and together with matched funding the amount available to allow the design & planning phase of the new quarter to proceed is €866,712.

Welcoming the announcement, the cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr Séamus Morris, said: “This is fantastic news for Nenagh as we celebrate its 800th year. It will give us the opportunity to build on the wonderful treasures of Nenagh located in the historic and cultural quarter and to put together an offering to attract footfall into the town that we are so proud of.”

Cllr Morris said it will also be a boost to the businesses of Nenagh who are working collectively and individually to overcome the challenges being experienced and to get back to providing services to their customers.

“I am very excited at the ambitious proposals being developed for Nenagh and look forward to their delivery,” he said.

Marcus O’ Connor, director of services for Nenagh Municipal District paid tribute to all the partners involved in submitting the application.

“We have a long tradition of working with these partners in relation to Nenagh Castle and the other facilities of the area," he said.

"Funding for the tourism-led regeneration plan will allow us to build on the work that has been done over the years and will bring together the individual projects, both those planned and those already delivered, including the development of the Castle Garden, the planned tourist information office, the conservation works at Nenagh Gaol and the planned enhancement of Banba Square. This collaboration is crucial to the successful delivery of the proposals," said Mr O'Connor.

The next steps will be the procurement of a team of consultants to progress the completion of the detailed design and planning phase so that the application can be submitted for the implementation phase.