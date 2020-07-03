Tipperary courts: motorist doing 192km/h on M7 banned and fined

A motorist who was travelling at 192km/h on the M7 outside Nenagh has been banned from driving for two years by Nenagh Court.

The legal speed limit is 120km/h.

Chao Shen of 6 Westgate House, Michael Street, Limerick, pleaded to dangerous driving at 12.50am at Gortmore, Ballywilliam, Nenagh, on February 29, 2020.

The court heard that when he was stopped he told the gardaí he was an accountant who worked mainly in the Netherlands. He was “extremely. apologetic”.

Mr Shen’s solicitor, David Peters, said that his client had been on his way to visit his sick mother in Limerick. It was a rented car.

“I explained it could carry a custodial sentence,” said Mr Peters.

Judge Bernadette Owens described Mr Shen’s driving as “beyond reckless”.

However, she said that what was in Mr Shen’s favour was that the road had not been busy and he had pleaded.

Because Mr Shen had no previous convictions she said she would deal with the matter by way of a fine and disqualification.

Judge Owens fined Mr Shen €750 and disqualified him from driving for two years.