Moyne Sportsfield reopens to the public

The gates to Moyne Sportsfield will reopen this week following Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

This will allow parishioners to use the facility.

In line with the recommendations the facility has been booked out from 6pm to 9pm Monday to Friday evening to facilitate training groups from the athletic club, ladies football club and juvenile GAA club.

Users will be asked to leave the facility during these times to facilitate these training groups.

Any person using the athletic track is asked to text the athletic club Covid Officer Mark on 087-0672132 with their name, date and time when using the track.

This is to continue being compliant with contact tracing. All users will also be asked to fill out a health questionnaire. Your support with the above would be much appreciated.