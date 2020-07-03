Suspected drugs and cash to the value of €1,630  seized in Tipperary on Thursday night

Gardaí have seized €1,630 of suspected drugs and cash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary on July 2, 2020.

Shortly after 8pm, as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs, members of The Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Clonmel Community Policing Unit carried out a search at a house at Elm Park, Clonmel.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized suspected xanax and diazepam pills worth approximately €1,300 along with a small amount of suspected cannabis herb. Gardaí also seized €330 in cash and a mobile phone.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests were made but Investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.