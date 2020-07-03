Jackie Cahill's 'huge disappointment' at ministerial snub for Tipp

Tipperary is now only one of five counties in the country without ministerial representation.

Tipperary's Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill T.D. has expressed his huge disappointment for the people of Tipperary at the decision to overlook the county for a seat at the top table.

Deputy Cahill, who was in contention for a ministerial position, has said that the Premier County now faces another Dáil term without a minister to represent it’s interests.

“Tipperary is now only one of five counties in the country without ministerial representation. I am extremely disappointed that we have been overlooked, as the county battles its own problems in the areas of access to mental health services, rural broadband connection, access to supports for SMEs in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, employment, and the supply of public and affordable homes," the Thurles based TD said.



He added: “Since 2016, as Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Food, Horticulture and Forestry, I have done my utmost to raise the concerns of the agri food industry in the county, who are facing an uncertain future as the impending fallout from Brexit continues to threaten jobs and livelihoods. I look forward to working with the new Minister, Barry Cowen, whom I have always had a close working relationship with on agricultural issues. Now more than ever these people need proper Government representation to make sure their needs are addressed."

“As the sole government T.D. in the county, my attention will soley be on making sure my constituents voices are heard, and to provide solid representation for those who need it most.”