Breaking: Two men who drowned in Tipperary diving tragedy thought to be brothers

The two men who died while diving outside Portroe near Nenagh this Sunday, July 5, are believed to have been brothers.

The victims are understood not to have been from the area and may have travelled from County Laois.

Nenagh gardaí confirmed that they are still at the scene along with the Coast Guard services.

A spokesperson for Lough Derg RNLI said that they had been alerted and assembled at the RNLI station in Dromineer but were stood down when it became known where the tragedy happened.

The incident happened at approximately 1.30pm.

At this stage there are no indications as to how the accident happened.

The bodies of both men have been removed to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.